Marvel almost decided to pivot to Dr. Doom as the MCU's next big villain

Recently, we touched on the report by Variety that stated that Disney and Marvel Studios has been exploring options to revive former Avengers members, like Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow for a future Avengers film. Well, in that same report, Variety revealed that Marvel almost decided to make another mega change, by pivoting away from Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror as the big villain in this era of the MCU.

The report notes that struggling box office numbers and the ongoing controversy surrounding the actor's domestic abuse charges meant that Marvel almost decided to give up on Kang and instead turn its attention to Dr. Doom instead.

It seems like Marvel has ultimately decided to stick with Kang, but a top dealmaker in Hollywood, who has seen the conclusion of Loki Season 2, has gone as far as to say, "Marvel is truly fucked with the whole Kang angle. And they haven't had an opportunity to rewrite until very recently [because of the WGA strike]. But I don't see a path to how they move forward with him."

Loki Season 2 concludes next week, so we'll have to see if this individual's thoughts on Kang and the future of the MCU holds any truth.