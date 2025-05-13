Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has been delayed until early 2026

HQ

Now that Rockstar has pushed Grand Theft Auto VI until May 2026, you might think that this would trigger a knock on effect where many games would look to lock down a launch in the latter half of 2025. For Skydance and the upcoming Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, this won't at all be the case.

The developer has taken to social media to note that Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra won't be launching this year at all and instead will be debuting in early 2026. This decision has been taken to give the game the time it needs to be polished and to ensure the end product reflects the vision of the game.

The exact statement adds: "We have an important update: Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will now be launching in early 2026.

"Taking this additional time will allow us to add more polish, and make sure we give you the best possible experience, and one that lives up to our vision."

Otherwise, it is mentioned that Skydance has plans to showcase more about the game soon, so stay tuned for that.