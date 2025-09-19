Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra gameplay and screenshots leak online

HQ

Some gameplay and screenshots have made their way online from Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. The game, which features Captain America and Black Panther teaming up to take on Nazis in WW2, was delayed earlier this year to a 2026 launch, but if you want to see what a much earlier version of the game looked like, now you can.

The leaked screenshots and gameplay clip comes from MP1st, and is sourced from a developer who worked on the game. While the clip on MP1st's site does look quite glitchy, it's worth noting that it is said to be around 2-3 years old, so it's probably not worth judging current gameplay on it.

We see Black Panther tearing through some Nazi soldiers, leaping across a bar to his next victim and moving about as quickly as you'd expect a superhero to move. In further screenshots, we see towering cityscapes, luxurious interiors, and some more open areas too with trees to climb on.