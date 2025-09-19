Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra gameplay and screenshots leak online
The Captain America and Black Panther team up game will arrive early next year.
Some gameplay and screenshots have made their way online from Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. The game, which features Captain America and Black Panther teaming up to take on Nazis in WW2, was delayed earlier this year to a 2026 launch, but if you want to see what a much earlier version of the game looked like, now you can.
The leaked screenshots and gameplay clip comes from MP1st, and is sourced from a developer who worked on the game. While the clip on MP1st's site does look quite glitchy, it's worth noting that it is said to be around 2-3 years old, so it's probably not worth judging current gameplay on it.
We see Black Panther tearing through some Nazi soldiers, leaping across a bar to his next victim and moving about as quickly as you'd expect a superhero to move. In further screenshots, we see towering cityscapes, luxurious interiors, and some more open areas too with trees to climb on.