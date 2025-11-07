Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra delayed with no new launch window confirmed

HQ

Considering that Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra was supposed to be released in early 2026, we have heard surprisingly little about this huge project. And now it turns out there is a good explanation for that. The game is simply not ready.

Skydance New Media announced via Instagram that "to fully realize our vision for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, we've made the decision to shift our release window beyond early 2026." This is the second delay for the game.

Unfortunately, we don't have a new date or even a launch window, so it's difficult to predict how long the delay will be. Hopefully, it will still be released in the fall, but we should be fully aware that 2027 is a possibility, not least because Grand Theft Auto VI will be released in November, a title that is likely to dominate the release lists.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra features Captain America and Black Panther in the lead roles in a story set during World War II, and the idea is that they will team up to stop Hydra.