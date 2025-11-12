Marty Supreme's latest trailer takes us deeper into the high-stakes world of table tennis

HQ

This December, A24 is set to take us into the world of table tennis for a high-stakes and thrilling flick that revolves around Marty Mauser, a young table tennis prodigy who has his eyes set on glory and stardom.

The film is known as Marty Supreme and it features Timothee Chalamet in the leading role of this young table tennis star, with the film documenting how he goes through all manner of trials and tribulations to achieve the greatness in the sport that he believes is his right.

Directed by Josh Safdie and written by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, Marty Supreme also has a rather stacked cast beyond Chalamet, as we can expect Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'Zion, Kevin O'Leary, Abel Ferrera, Fran Drescher, and more. As for when the movie will premiere, it opens in cinemas on Christmas Day, December 25, and you can see its latest trailer below.