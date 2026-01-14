HQ

While watching Marty Supreme, it became pretty easy to see why the brothers Josh and Benny Safdie went in separate directions over the past few years. After working together on Good Time and Uncut Gems, it seemed Benny wanted to work on different kind of films, acting in blockbusters like Oppenheimer and Happy Gilmore 2, while directing pieces that didn't always put you on the edge of your seat like his works with Josh. Josh Safdie, on the other hand, wanted to make Good Time and Uncut Gems again.

This isn't a criticism, just an observation as while you might think you're getting a classic sports flick when you sit down to watch the ping pong-centred story of Marty Supreme, what you're actually getting is a dose of adrenaline shot straight into your veins as you sit through two-and-a-half hours of stress gore. Timmy Tim Chalamet plays Marty Mauser, a table tennis player looking to take the sport to the stars in the 1950s. His dream puts his relationships, career prospects, and life on the line as he hopes to return to the world championships in Tokyo after a humiliation caused by last year's tournament.

In a more typical movie, Marty might find himself an old mentor to train him up, Master Miyagi style, and we spend the film seeing him steal the girl of his dreams from his school bully. Instead, Marty Supreme grabs us by the collar and doesn't let go as we dash through the rough streets of New York with our protagonist, who finds himself on the run from his family, the law, and a pregnant lover as he searches for the funds that can get him to Tokyo. The pace is a mile a minute, and even so the film never intends to leave you behind. It never overwhelms, instead letting you endure the sheer amount of stress built throughout the plot as Marty seems to make the most ill-advised series of decisions ever known to man.

Chalamet is simply supreme as Mauser here. Whether you're growing irritated by his increasing ego or not, he's simply a stand-out performer in this role. Marty is every bit the snot-nosed punk the film makes him out to be, but at the same time there are moments where he's just likeable enough to keep you rooting for him. He's a man driven to stupid things by an admittedly selfish dream. A character that's sure to be picked up for the wrong reasons by a certain young male portion of the audience, but a compelling person to follow no matter the reason you're intrigued by him.

The rest of the supporting cast are strong, too, with Kevin O'Leary somehow going from Shark Tank to acting like he was born for the screen. He might just be playing a 1950s version of himself, but he keeps pace with Chalamet throughout in a performance reminiscent of Dominic Sessa going toe-to-toe with Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers. I don't see gold in O'Leary's future - at least not in the acting awards sense - but any worries that the Shark Tank guy will drag down this movie are ill-founded, as he's exactly what it needed to give Marty Supreme a villain outside of its hero's poor decision making.

The visuals in Marty Supreme are nothing short of amazing. Safdie's vision is clear-cut and fantastic throughout, with the movie looking like a classic from the first few scenes. The ping pong moments especially are electric, and while I wish there was a bit more of the sport in the film, considering that's what Timmy Tim trained eight years for, there's enough of it to keep you engaged. It's probably intentional that you're left wanting more table tennis from the table tennis movie, but it feels primarily a story choice, showing how insignificant Mauser's dream is in the grand scale of the world, but how far he's willing to go in pursuit of it. Whether that makes him brilliant or insane is up to you. All we know is the journey makes for a tremendous movie.

