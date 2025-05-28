Martín Zubimendi move to Arsenal almost closed, sources say

HQ

Eveything is set for Martín Zubimendi to join Arsenal. The Spanish midfielder has been heavily linked to the English side for month, despite interest from Real Madrid. But according to sources from BBC, the deal between Arsenal and Real Sociedad is in its closing stages. The only step before an announcement now is the medical examination.

Arsenal buys Zubimendi on a £51m exit clause (€60m), beating other English sides including Liverpool, who was close to signing him last year, as well as Real Madrid and Barcelona, where he will rejoin Mikel Merino, who also came to Arsenal from Real Sociedad last year. Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, also used to play for Real Sociedad (both are from San Sebastián, a city in the Basque Country).