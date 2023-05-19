Martin Scorsese wants to get back behind the camera but says "it's too late"

HQ

While attendees of the Cannes Film Festival are currently seemingly ecstatic after seeing Martin Scorsese's latest directorial works, Killers of the Flower Moon, a movie that you can see a trailer for below, the filmmaker has touched on his age and what that means for his future career in an interview with Deadline.

When asked if he will be getting back behind the camera for more movies, Scorsese replied:

"Got to. Got to. Yeah. I wish I could take a break for eight weeks and make a film at the same time [laughs]. The whole world has opened up to me, but it's too late. It's too late."

With such a heart-breaking way to phrase things, Scorsese was asked for clarification on it being "too late", to which he continued:

"I'm old. I read stuff. I see things. I want to tell stories, and there's no more time. Kurosawa, when he got his Oscar, when George [Lucas] and Steven [Spielberg] gave it to him, he said, "I'm only now beginning to see the possibility of what cinema could be, and it's too late." He was 83. At the time, I said, "What does he mean?" Now I know what he means."

At 80 years old, it's clear that Scorsese is in the twilight of his career as a film director, but with Killers of the Flower Moon coming out on October 20, perhaps he will have a few more films in the tank before enjoying an incredibly well deserved retirement.