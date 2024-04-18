Martin Scorsese to make Frank Sinatra biopic, Leonardo DiCaprio to star

HQ

From Rocketman to Bohemian Rhapsody, there have been a lot of musical biopics in recent years, and it seems like we're only getting more. In 2024, we've seen Bob Marley's story and we're soon to see Amy Winehouse's.

Now, we can add another movie onto that ever-increasing list, as Martin Scorsese is gearing up to direct a Frank Sinatra biopic, with Leonardo DiCaprio starring as the legendary figure. Variety also reports that Jennifer Lawrence could star as Ava Gardner, Sinatra's second wife.

Scorsese is keeping himself pretty busy, by the looks of things, as he's also working on a Jesus movie, which is reportedly set to star Miles Teller and Andrew Garfield.