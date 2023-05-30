Martin Scorsese to make a new film about Jesus

HQ

Martin Scorsese's upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon is set to release in theatres later this year, but already it seems the acclaimed director has his eyes on his next project.

According to a new report by Variety, Scorsese has allegedly met with the Pope to discuss a screenplay for a movie centred around Jesus. "I have responded to the Pope's appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus," the director said at a conference at the Vatican.

He also added that he's about to start making the film, meaning it could be his next after Killers of the Flower Moon. Despite being 80 years of age, it seems Scorsese isn't quite done sitting in the director's chair yet.

What do you think of a Scorsese film about Jesus?