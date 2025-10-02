Martin Scorsese takes the spotlight in upcoming Apple TV+ docuseries

When it comes to the greatest filmmakers and visionaries of all-time, Martin Scorsese absolutely makes the cut. Throughout the decades, he has delivered acclaimed hit after acclaimed hit, and despite now being 82-years-old, he is showing no signs of slowing down.

Soon Apple TV+ will be shining a spotlight on the director and having him bare all as he talks about his years in the filmmaking industry. It's a five-part docuseries that offers "exclusive, unrestricted access to Scorsese's private archives" and which features some of the biggest movie stars and directors in the world to talk about their time working with Scorsese, including Cate Blanchett, Daniel Day-Lewis, Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jodie Foster, Spike Lee, Margot Robbie, and Steven Spielberg.

Arriving on Apple TV+ on October 17, you can see the trailer for Mr. Scorsese below as well as its synopsis.

"With exclusive, unrestricted access to Scorsese's private archives, the documentary series is anchored by extensive conversations with the filmmaker himself and never-before-seen interviews with friends, family and creative collaborators including Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Robbie Robertson, Thelma Schoonmaker, Steven Spielberg, Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster, Paul Schrader, Margot Robbie, Cate Blanchett, Jay Cocks and Rodrigo Prieto, along with his children, wife Helen Morris and close childhood friends.

"From acclaimed director Rebecca Miller, "Mr. Scorsese" examines how his own colorful life experiences informed his artistic vision as each film he made stunned the world with originality. Starting with his New York University student films and continuing to the present day, this documentary explores the themes that have fascinated Scorsese and informed his work, including the place of good and evil in the fundamental nature of humankind."