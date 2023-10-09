Martin Scorsese takes aim at young filmmakers

HQ

It's not just superhero films that upset the old fox Scorsese, young filmmakers are also in his sights and now the director is taking a swipe at the broad mass of green creators. Why, you might ask? Well, it seems it's their lack of originality and a skewed view of film as content rather than art.

It was during an appearance at the BFI London Film Festival that Scorsese spoke up and said:

"I didn't want to be the last line of defence, I honestly think it's thrown back now with all of you. And I really mean this: I don't know where cinema is going to go. I'm afraid the franchise films will be taking over the theatres."

"Why does it have to be the same as it was for the past 90-100 years? It doesn't. Do we prefer films from the last 90-100 years? I do, but I'm old. Younger people are going to see the world around them in a different way, you're going to see it fragmented"

Scorsese also commented on young filmmakers' relationship with film and content, saying:

"I like having the TV on all the time ... I have the sound down. That's content. It's almost like radio before television, it's a voice in the background. But if you want to have an experience that can enrich your life it's different."

"Content is something you eat and throw away"

He also went on to say how he wishes and hopes that all the new technology now available gives young creators an opportunity to reinvent the art of cinema, but at the same time pointed out how he was afraid of the franchise culture taking over completely.

"I always ask the theatre owners to create a space where younger people would say, 'We want to see this new film', which is not a franchise film, in a theatre and share with everybody around them ... But I'm not sure that can be easily achieved at this point"

What do you think about the future of cinema, and is Scorsese right to be worried?