Martin Scorsese is sick of people saying they can't watch a 3-hour movie

Martin Scorsese has had it with people saying they can't watch a movie for 3 hours. The director's most recent films have all been pretty long, which has led some moviegoers to claim that his creations have overdone it when it comes to their length.

However, speaking to the Hindustan Times, Scorsese has fought back against those who claim they can't watch a 3-hour movie. "You can sit in front of the TV and watch something for 5 hours," the director said. "There are many people who watch theatre for 3.5 hours... You give it that respect, give cinema some respect."

Scorsese's upcoming movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, is expected to run for 3 hours and 26 minutes. That's quite the amount of time to stay put in the cinema, but it's really all up to personal preference, at the end of the day. No one's going to force you to watch the movie.

What do you think makes a film overly long?