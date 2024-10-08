Martin Scorsese has no plans to retire

HQ

There are few directors more well-known than Martin Scorsese, and over the decades we've been watching his films, it seems old Marty hasn't yet lost his touch. Still, as he enters his eighties, there are persistent rumours of an inbound retirement.

However, at a recent press conference at the Museum of Cinema in Turin (thanks, The Hollywood Reporter), Scorsese revealed there are no plans to stop making films. "I'm not saying goodbye to cinema at all," he said.

"I still have more films to make, and I hope God gives me the strength to make them."

We already know that Scorsese has two more projects in the works at least. A Frank Sinatra biopic has been put on hold, but in the meantime Scorsese has been working on a movie centred around Jesus Christ. As long as he has ideas for films, it seems he won't be stopping anytime soon.