Martin O'Donnell would love to do Halo music for Smash Bros

There has been a lot rumours (although mostly fan wishes, to be honest) that Master Chief should join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate cast. While that probably would have been out of the question a few years ago, we now have both Banjo-Kazooie as well as Minecraft Steve in the game - with several Microsoft exclusives available for Switch.

So let's say Master Chief joins the fun. Who should do his music for the Smash Bros stage? Well, one person who is interested, is the original Halo composer Martin O'Donnell. When he was interviewed in the podcast Kiwi Talkz, he said:

"I'd love to be asked... That'd be great. I haven't been asked by Microsoft to do anything in the last decade or so, so I'd be surprised because Microsoft, of course, still owns the IP and they for some reason have not asked me to do anything so... But if Nintendo asked me that'd be great, I'd love to do that."

To be frankly honest, we really wouldn't mind O'Donnell doing more Halo music no matter how it happens, so sign us up for this - even though we still consider it fairly unlikely that Master Chief would join the ranks of Smash Bros.

