Martin O'Donnell himself explains the classic Halo music

HQ

The Halo series probably would never have been the epic franchise it is today if it wasn't for the classic soundtrack created by Martin O'Donnell and Michael Salvatori. O'Donnell has previously said that he wanted "big, exciting, and unusual with a classical orchestra touch to give it some weight and stature. We also wanted it to have some sort of 'ancient' feel to it."

Most gamers would probably agreed he succeed pretty well in doing this. But what did he think while creating all those classic tunes, what funny stories are there from the time of composing them and how did he share the job with Michael Salvatori?

All this and a whole lot more is now talked about by O'Donnell himself in a YouTube video called The Epic Sounds of Halo. It's seven minutes of feelgood for Halo fans and people who just appreciate good music with a lot of cool stuff you probably didn't know. We can absolutely recommend you checking it out.