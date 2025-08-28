Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech marks 68º anniversary

HQ

The latest news on the United States . Today marks more than six decades since Martin Luther King Jr. stood at the Lincoln Memorial and gave his "I Have a Dream" speech, a defining moment in the struggle for civil rights.

68 years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. stood at the Lincoln Memorial and shared a vision of justice, equality, and brotherhood that still resonates today. His words challenged a society divided by race, calling for peaceful resistance, moral courage, and unwavering hope.

Communities continue to draw inspiration from his message, striving for a world where every individual is judged by character, not color. "I Have a Dream" speech marks 68º anniversary, and what better way to remember it than by rewatching the speech below.