Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech marks 68º anniversary
The historic words delivered in Washington continue to echo across generations.
The latest news on the United States. Today marks more than six decades since Martin Luther King Jr. stood at the Lincoln Memorial and gave his "I Have a Dream" speech, a defining moment in the struggle for civil rights.
68 years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. stood at the Lincoln Memorial and shared a vision of justice, equality, and brotherhood that still resonates today. His words challenged a society divided by race, calling for peaceful resistance, moral courage, and unwavering hope.
Communities continue to draw inspiration from his message, striving for a world where every individual is judged by character, not color. "I Have a Dream" speech marks 68º anniversary, and what better way to remember it than by rewatching the speech below.