Martin Lawrence wanted Eddie Murphy as a partner in Bad Boys

All of us who have watched the Bad Boys films over the years have probably all thought that Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are the perfect under-the-radar couple who have great chemistry together. But Martin Lawrence now reveals that he originally had a completely different actor in mind for the Bad Boys film, namely none other than Eddie Murphy. Martin Lawrence said the following (via CinemaBlend):

"I had a deal with Sony, and this was a movie they brought to me to see if I wanted to do, and I just had to find a partner to do it with. And I was thinking about doing it with Eddie Murphy and all that, but he costs too much."

But instead, he was introduced to Will Smith and changed his mind.

"But I picked the right person, because my sister was the one who told me, 'You should do it with Will.' Two sitcom stars, y'all coming together to meet on the big screen, that could be something special. So me and Will had a dinner, and after five minutes of talking to Will, he's the best salesman ever. So I couldn't say no, and it's been Bad Boys ever since."

In retrospect, it was really a good choice because they are really made for each other in the Bad Boys films. And given that Lawrence's daughter and Murphy's son are getting married soon, they'll have plenty of time to spend together as it is, such as agreeing on who will pay for the whole party. The upcoming film Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be released on 7 June.