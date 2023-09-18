Martin Campbell first had doubts about Daniel Craig as James Bond

HQ

For over 15 years, Daniel Craig played the world-famous agent 007. The actor made five films, the first of which was Casino Royale. Right now there is a lot of speculation about who will take over from Craig, and even before Craig himself was cast, it was a tough job to find the right person. In aninterview the director of Casino Royale, Martin Campbell, admits that he had doubts about Daniel Craig because of his appearance.

My only reticence with Daniel... he was really a superb actor, there's no doubt about that... it was the fact that with people like Sean Connery, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan was that they were all traditional looking Bonds. All handsome guys, all sexy, all very attractive to women and so forth. Daniel was obviously tougher and ruggeder, but he wasn't a traditional handsome guy. So I just thought about that for a minute and apart from that, absolutely it was always him.

