Martha is Dead to be made into a feature film

In 2022, fans of the horror genre could feel the terror and anguish of Martha is Dead with its narrative adventure set in Tuscany during the summer of 1944. In that LKA-developed title, we followed Giulia, a young Italian girl investigating the death of her twin sister Martha, while documenting the process with a camera and living in fear of war arriving on her doorstep.

The game offered a strong story and an ultra-realistic design of its environments and character modelling (not to mention its disturbing violent scenes), but was somewhat disappointing in its technical aspects. However, these problems can be overcome in a film adaptation, which is exactly what the studio and Swedish production company Studios Extraordinaires have just announced.

Martha is Dead will indeed be made into a film. The project will be co-directed by Andreas Troedsson and André Hedetoft, the latter also being the screenwriter. Currently in development, the film adaptation of Martha Is Dead is being developed in close collaboration with Luca Dalcò, founder and director of LKA, and creator of the game.

"Every element of 'Martha Is Dead' was created with extraordinary precision and care. The narrative's complexity was meticulously planned, visualized, and even shaped with a cinematic quality in mind," says Luca Dalcò. "Bringing this to life as a film is a dream come true."

At the moment there is no release window for the Martha is Dead film, but we will keep an eye out for more information.