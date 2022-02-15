Martha is Dead is being censored for Playstation

HQ

Sony is known for having fairly strict rules on what can and can't be shown in games for Playstation, which infamously led to a hilarious scene in Devil May Cry 5 when a naked butt in the Playstation version was hidden with purple light seemingly emerging from the... well... butt. The PC and Xbox version was not censored however, and a few weeks later, this was reversed.

Now these rules seems to have altered another game as the developer LKA and the publisher Wired Productions together has made a statement regarding the Playstation version of Martha is Dead. While they don't explain which scenes that will be removed, it is widely believed that it's related to the gruesome violence in this horror title.

Because of this, the physical version won't be released on February 24 for Playstation 4 and 5, but the digital edition is launching as planned with the game being censored. Fortunately, both the PC or Xbox versions of Martha is Dead is unaffected. Click on the link above to read the full statement, but the most important part can be found below:

"Both Wired Productions and LKA have always been open and honest about Martha Is Dead content, with the sensitive depictions in play consistently communicated to the media since the game was announced in 2019. This content is also flagged clearly and repeatedly within the game itself before play begins. It is with regret that we have had to modify the experience on the PS5 and PS4 versions, with some elements no longer playable. After over four years of passion and hard work, Developer LKA now requires extra time to make these unplanned changes."

What do you think about the decision from Sony to censor the games on Playstation? Does it matter when you decide which version to buy in the end?