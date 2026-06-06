Martha is Dead creator, LKA, to expand its horror universe with When Sirens Fall Silent in 2027

Developer LKA is soon to expand its "LKA Universe", the wider horror saga that includes its previous projects of Martha is Dead and The Town of Light. This will be happening as soon as next year, as the project known as When Sirens Fall Silent will be landing on PC in 2027.

When Sirens Fall Silent is an investigative psychological thriller with a branching narrative and multiple endings, which all follows a character called Mila, a policewoman in 1990s Italy, who begins to look into a string of kidnappings, murders, trauma, and a strange figure called The Man. Why, you might ask? To determine what's happening, who this person is, and how she can put a stop to the brutality.

Offering full facial and motion capture performances for its characters on top of complete voice performance systems, When Sirens Fall Silent is looking to be quite an ambitious project that also includes environmental puzzles, a multi-layered narrative, character interviews, and more.

As mentioned above, When Sirens Fall Silent will launch in 2027 on PC, and you can see a bunch of images of the game below that tease its rather impressive ambitions.