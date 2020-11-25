Martha is Dead confirmed on PS4 and PS5

You're watching Advertisements

Martha is Dead had already been announced for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, but yesterday it got two additional platforms added to it's roster - PS4 and PS5. According to the Press Release, Martha is Dead will release simultaneously on PC and consoles, on an undetermined date of 2021.

Martha is Dead is a game of mystery, a psychological thriller in which you will play the daughter of a German soldier during World War II. The plot will kick off when you find your own sister, Martha, drowned, leading you through the weird folklore of 1944's Tuscany. Although played with a traditional first person perspective, Martha is Dead will also include backstory told via weird puppet shows, as you can see in the trailer above.