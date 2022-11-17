Marsupilami: Hoobadventure gets free DLC adventure with dinosaurs

HQ

Marsupilami: Hoobadventure turned out to be a surprisingly fun platforming adventure starring André Franquin's classic comic book character Marsupilami. It was released a year ago, and clearly Ocellus Studio and Microids thought this needed some celebration.

They have now fleshed the game out with a free expansion called The Hidden World, in which we get to meet dinosaurs and brand new adventures. Here is the description:

"The Hidden World contains 10 brand new levels for some crazy Jurassic action! Whilst most skillful players will try the Chrono mode for these new levels, only the best of the best would date to tackle the brand new Cataclysm mode! Face new enemies and hunt for non-fossilized collectibles to unlock all the game's achievements!"

Check out the brand new trailer showing the new additions to Marsupilami: Hoobadventure.