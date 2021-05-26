Marsupilami: Hoobadventure announced by Microids

Microids is currently working on the stunningly beautiful Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All, but they obviously have more plans for games based on Franco-Belgian comics. Now they have announced Marsupilami: Hoobadventure, developed by Ocellus Studio, where we get to play as three different Marsupilamis.

These are called Hope, Punch and Twister, and have accidentally cursed all the animals. And there is only one way to solve it, an that is by jumping on platforms and moving to the right, as this seems to be a fairly traditional 2.5D platformer. We will also get to visit places like "Palombian jungle, a coastal city and even an abandoned temple," all while collecting hidden feathers and finding secret dojos.

Marsupilami (which has a very long and useful tail) was created by the Belgian comic artist André Franquin back in 1952, and there has been a game based on this character before when Marsupilami launched for Mega Drive back in 1995. Checkout the first screenshots below.

Marsupilami: Hoobadventure will be released on November 16 for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One.