Marsupilami 2 - Salsa Palombia

When I was a little girl, I loved breaking into my big brother's room. The break-in wasn't particularly James Bond-style; all it took was the family's nail scissors in the door lock to pick the lock and gain access to the lanky teenager's secrets, which he so sweetly believed would remain untouched whilst he was at school. Under his bed were two plastic boxes: one containing naked women who were apparently related to the news, as it said 'Report' on the front, and the other was a holy grail of comic books. The naked ladies didn't interest me in the slightest, but the comic box was my catnip, and I lay there on his musty rug in its gloomy 1970s colours, leafing through them for as long as I dared, because I knew he could come home at any moment.

The graphics are wonderfully colourful.

One of my absolute favourites, alongside Tintin, was another Belgian comic about a cat-like creature with a long tail called Marsupilami. I think only about ten issues were ever published, but they were well-thumbed after my rampage. I even tried to vote for his name when we were choosing a name for the family's first dog, but I was soundly outvoted, so yes, Marsipansalami means a great deal to me.

When an opportunity to review a game based on Marsupilami came up, I snatched at the chance. Hence why, for the past week, I've been glued to my seat, playing frantically to get through as much as possible before the release.

These are the slightly more annoying enemies who are invincible and who you simply have to avoid.

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So what sort of game is this, apart from being impossible to pronounce? The game has been developed by Ocellus Studios, who most recently brought us The Smurfs: Dreams and Marsupilami Hoobadventure, and it's a fully 2D platformer. For my part, it didn't take much more than a few minutes of playing to realise that it offers a warm, nostalgic hug reminiscent of games like Donkey Kong Country with a dash of Rayman, and that, ladies and gentlemen, is not a bad thing.

The towns are clearly reminiscent of cosy streets in South America when you see the colourful houses.

The graphics are as colourful and delightful as a platformer should be, and the environments are incredibly pleasing to the eye, making you want to press on to see more. The worlds are exactly as you'd want them to be, ranging from colourful jungles and cosy city life with hectic traffic to snow-covered hills. The background music is catchy and sweet, and sticks in your head. It fits the levels like a glove. So what is the game about? The country of Palombia - which sounds alarmingly like Colombia - has been invaded by a gang of tough guys and their minions, and they're now holding the country captive to the sounds of hard rock, but also jazz, electro, and disco music, which could make any Marsupilami want to drown themselves in the nearest body of water.

One of my favourite tracks. Who doesn't like being constantly chased by a train?

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Everyone knows that Marsupilamis want some hot salsa beats to wiggle their tails to! It takes no more than a quick glance at the aforementioned hard rock boss to realise the game developers must be bit of an Iron Maiden fan, as he's a carbon copy of Eddie the Head, which is lovely to see. There are three playable characters in the game - Twister, Hope, and Punch - and they all have their own distinct strengths; on each level, you can choose to switch between two specific characters. Twister is a whizz at spinning and gliding; Hope can double-jump and fly through certain obstacles; and Punch can transform into a purple bouncing ball that can bounce off spiked surfaces without turning into a meatloaf.

Not only can you play on your own and combine two characters on the levels, but you can also play co-op with someone you love to fall out with. Unfortunately, I didn't have any friends on hand, so I haven't actually tried the game in co-op mode, though I can't imagine it would be any less fun with a mate by your side. As a single-player adventure, the game is brilliantly entertaining and packed with secrets that are easy to miss. And as in all platformers, you have to collect things, which in this case, are fruit and musical notes that you have to sweep up to the sound of cheerful tunes.

A dojo where time is of the essence and where you have to watch what you say.

Plus, we're not just collecting for the sake of it; we're collecting because fruit and musical notes are hard currency if you want to unlock more levels and bosses. It's easy to start trembling a bit when you see the amount of fruit sometimes needed to unlock an extra level, but don't worry as the solution is close at hand and is spelled SALSA. In Salsa mode, you can replay the levels, but the premise is that as long as you stay out of harm's way and avoid taking damage, the fruit you catch is multiplied, and you can reach some impressive quantities on the fruit market, so to speak. But one false move and your bananas are done for.

On every level, there's also a dojo hidden somewhere, and they're not always that easy to sniff out. The aim of a dojo is to collect everything you see on the screen whilst under time pressure; if you mess up, you have to start all over again, and your patience is sometimes put to the test because, as we all know by now, patience isn't exactly my strong point.

Ice ice baby!

Something else that requires a bit of patience is the boss battles at the end of each world. My battle with the lost Iron Maiden mascot really had me in a rage more than once. Even more so when I realised there were no checkpoints during the fight, which, like all boss battles, takes three attempts to beat. I had to take a whole hour's break to calm down, and when I finally came back, calm as a lark, and picked up the controller again, the hard-rocker finally got a taste of my wrath and bit the dust.

The controls in the game are what I'd call phenomenal. You really feel like you're in full control, and when you die, it's not because the controls are rubbish, but because you've messed up. You roll along in the finest Sonic spirit, albeit at a more leisurely pace - as if Sonic got a puncture - you jump, double-jump, and whack enemies with a tail attack or a crushing dash, and you feint with a wall jump here and a gentle glide there. All the while, you can switch between characters. And you'll need to, sometimes right in the middle of a jump to grab that perfect piece of fruit that your other character wouldn't stand a chance of reaching. Although the game evokes nostalgia, thankfully it's a modern adventure that's forgiving towards players. It doesn't skimp on checkpoints, and although you only have three lives, the only penalty is having to restart from the last save point.

All the notes and fruits you've collected are also saved and turn black and white in the game, so you know which ones have already been picked up. The game comes with three different difficulty levels: Easy, where you're practically immortal; Normal, where you get three lives; and finally Hard, which is a bit stingy and only gives you two lives. I played on Normal myself, and the game isn't particularly difficult because it's exactly as forgiving as I explained earlier. The boss fights, however, pose a bit of a headache for anyone with as little patience as me.

It's really hard not to like this colourful game, which is such a lovely break from my otherwise dark and serious games. And it certainly feels good to sit there with a silly little smile on my lips, humming along to music that makes you happy.