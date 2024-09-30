Marshall Monitor III A.N.C.

For myself, Marshall is primarily associated with their iconic guitar amplifiers and the golden logo represents a special sound for many guitarists. Since 2012, Zound Industries has built a whole bunch of audio gadgets licensed by Marshall, and last year they bought the family business in a high-profile deal. It's a very exciting development for those of us who like their products and now they are releasing the follow-up to Monitor II A.N.C., which they have chosen to call Monitor III A.N.C.

In an ad campaign featuring Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, they've come together to celebrate the launch of these new headphones that are designed for true music lovers, according to the press release, and offer active noise cancellation with 70 hours of battery life and customisable, spatial sound. So, they have more than doubled the battery life compared to the previous model and my first thought is, how did they do that? The Monitor III looks exactly the same size as the previous model. This has been achieved by using two batteries, one in each earcup, and thus increasing the battery life without affecting either the weight or size of the headphones.

Monitor III is light as a feather, super comfortable, has the best battery life on the market and superb noise reduction. Too bad the sound profile feels a bit lacking.

They've even managed to reduce the weight by another 60 grams. A big part of the new wonderful lower weight is that their headband has been redesigned to better distribute the weight over the entire skull, and for someone who dislikes too much pressure on the skull, I can only agree that they have succeeded very well as during long sessions I hardly even notice the headphones on my head. Monitor III also rests comfortably around the ears and clearly the engineers have focused a lot on finding a material that fits tightly even when you are out and about to reduce outside noise creeping in and to optimise the active noise cancellation. I think they have succeeded with that as the noise reduction is absolutely brilliant. Here, Marshall suddenly beats pretty much every competitor minus possibly Sony and Bose.

I really like the design of the Monitor III A.N.C. as it is immediately apparent that it's a Marshall headphone with all the little details from their iconic guitar amplifiers. The build quality feels good and you can bend and twist the headphones without problems. They're also designed to be folded and easily packed into a case, which is also intuitively designed with red velvet on the inside and a matte black leather finish on the outside, which makes it feel like an old stylish guitar case. On one of the cups is a multifunction button that you use to control the volume, change songs, and play/pause. It's very easy to find and easier to use, as the two buttons are cleverly placed on either side of the headset, where one is for adjusting the noise cancellation mode and the other is programmable with the mobile app so you can make it do whatever you want.

Marshall's iconic design is truly unlike anything else in the world of headphones.

As I wrote earlier, Marshall has updated the acoustic design and it also applies inside the cups to improve the sound and get a deeper sound profile that is more detailed and well balanced. They succeed quite well with that but I think it gets a little too messy and it lacks a little warmth in the midrange. The bass is certainly tight, fast and has good presence without overpowering the rest of the soundstage, and the treble isn't too potent or hard but has a high resolution and very good control. However, the whole profile is still too messy for my taste and I think it may have to do with the legacy that Marshall brings that it should be rock-focussed and chaotic. If you compare Monitor III with, for example, Sennheiser Momentum 4, the German model has an even warmer and fuller sound with more body and slightly better timing and if you take the PX7-S2E from Bowers & Wilkins, there is a lot of warmth in the midrange and an incredible richness of detail across the entire sound profile. Marshall doesn't go all the way here but there's a lot to like all the same.

They utilise Marshall's new Soundstage technology where you should be able to set how potent the spatial sound is and, of course, there will be a slight difference with this function running in that it sounds a little more like a musician is standing there in the room with you. I think the same applies to their Adaptive Loudness where the difference is very small compared to it being turned off.

Angus Young, Eric Clapton, Gary Moore, Jimi Hendrix, Slash, and Yngwiee Malnsteen are just some of the iconic guitarists who have played through Marshall's speakers over the years.

There is no doubt whatsoever that Monitor III A.N.C. is a clear update on its predecessor and especially on the battery life, which with 70 hours with noise cancellation activated, is extremely impressive. The comfort is excellent and the well-designed case is compact and super durable, and the call quality is acceptable and the active noise cancellation is phenomenal. Audio-wise, I think these headphones will suit those who love AirPods and AirPods Max more than they suit my personal taste, as while it sounds good (no question about it), Marshall has been careful to build a certain kind of tuning into the character here, which I think will appeal to a certain fanbase. For my part, it's a little too messy and chaotic to stand head and shoulders above the rest.