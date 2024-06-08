We've been pretty excited about Marshall's Major series from the start, and it's pretty clear to see that this enthusiasm can also be traced among the general population, where Majors are often encountered in the urban wilderness. Again, there's a pretty good reason for this. For £130 you get a lot of value, a lot of functionality, a lot of dexterity and a design that stands out - it's "the whole package", so to speak.

Now a new version has arrived, the Major V, which first of all boosts battery life to 100 hours on a single charge, but also adds more flex to the whole device and finally allows you to customise the physical buttons on one cup. Let's be honest here; the Major IV is still a good deal, and if you can get them considerably cheaper, it's a fabulous, versatile headset for the money, but there's still plenty to like here.

Marshall Major V retains the same shape and identity as its predecessors. It's still a relatively space-saving, flexible on-ear headset that now folds up completely to fit in a jacket pocket. Wrapped in faux leather with Marshall's iconic logo on the sides, it still oozes rockabilly vibes that not only feels good to touch and wear, but has a clear visual identity. Put far more simply, this is a good-looking headset, and it has far more going for it than most others in this price range.

Internally, we have 40mm dynamic drivers that deliver in the 20Hz-20Khz frequency range. That's a bit narrow compared to the big boys, but for on-ears it's just fine, and Marshall's heat signature is still pretty excellent, so we don't think you'll find the capability itself to be inadequate. They support Bluetooth 5.3 and can play slightly deeper codecs such as AAC, LC3 and SBC. In addition, there is also multipoint connectivity.

Through the upgraded app, you can not only make EQ settings, but also customise the buttons. For example, the M button can become Google Assistant or switch to a specific preset. The small joystick is also customisable and can already be used to access almost any feature you need.

There's a jack input if you want to listen analogue, there's even wireless charging that supports the common Qi standard, so you can balance them on one cup and charge them that way. That's a lot of functionality for the money, especially considering direct competitors from SACKit, Jabra, Sony and Beats are all more expensive.

Again, you can still justifiably buy a Marshall Major IV, but the Major series in general is a range of rock-solid headsets with plenty of personality and functionality.

