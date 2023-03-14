Marshall Law goes all-out Bruce Lee in Tekken 8 gameplay

HQ

Tekken 8's roster has grown almost weekly since February, and it's clear we'll get to play as most of the series' beloved characters. This includes one of the original's most fit fighters.

Bandai Namco has given us a new gameplay trailer that confirms Bruce Lee-inspired Marshall Law, better known as just Law, will be playable in Tekken 8 from the get-go. Like most of the other characters, Law has been redesigned a bit, but he still has many of the same cool combos even if some of his moves seem a bit more grounded this time around.