Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi leaves his job volontarily after 5-0 thrashing in Le Classsique

Roberto De Zerbi, Italian manager who joined Marseille in June 2024, has left his role as head manager days after a 5-0 thrashing by Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, Le Classique in French football, which vanished all hopes for Marseille to fight for the league title.

"Olympique de Marseille and Roberto De Zerbi, coach of the first team, have announced the end of their collaboration by mutual agreement," Marseille said in a statement.

"Following discussions between all stakeholders in the club's management - the owner, president, director of football, and coach - it was decided to make a change at the helm of the first team. This was a difficult collective decision, taken after careful consideration in the best interests of the club, in order to respond to the sporting challenges of the end of the season."

Marseille remains fourth in Ligue 1, with 39 points, 12 behind leaders PSG (51 points), who recently took back the first place from Lens (49 points). An unstoppable Lyon has climbed to third place with 42 points.

Marseille was also eliminated from Champions League, finishing the league phase with only 9 points, thanks to Benfica's goalkeeper heroic last minute goal against Real Madrid. Benfica and Bodo/Glimt qualified for play-offs with nine points, but a superior goal average of -2 and -1... while Marseille had -3.