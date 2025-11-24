Marseille manager defends Mason Greenwood in his first match in England after rape allegations

HQ

Mason Greenwood, the former Manchester United star who was suspended and basically exiled from English football after the charges of sexual assault, returns to England on Tuesday for a Champions League match between Olympique Marseille, Greenwood's team since 2024, and Newcastle.

Roberto De Zerbi, Marseille manager, defended the player in the press conference on Monday: "I don't get involved in private matters. I just know that Mason is a good lad," said the Italian manager, formerly at Brighton. "He paid dearly for what happened, and he's found the environment he needed here" (via France24).

De Zerbi says Greenwood is someone different from what's being described (in the press), especially in England, and affectively praised his player: "Don't tell him too much, don't write it down too much, but I really think he's becoming a complete player."

Mason Greenwood is the top goalscorer in France this season

Mason Greenwood scored 22 goals and provided 6 assists last season, but he is outpacing himself, having scored 11 goals already this season for Marseille, becoming the top goalscorer of Ligue 1 and placing themselves second, two points behind PSG. However, they desperately need a win in Champions League, after winning only three points out of 12.

It remains to be seen how English fans will react when they see Greenwood. The charges against him were dropped in February 2023 by "new material that came to light", one year after being arrested and released in bail, suspended from Manchester United and removed from FIFA games. But the English public opinion has not forgotten the seriousness of the accussations against him, unlike in France, where it doesn't seem to be an issue for most fans, specially in Marseille.