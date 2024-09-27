Mars Attracts, theme park sim where you can enslave Julius Caesar, gets first gameplay trailer

Have you ever dreamt about making a theme park in Mars? Probably not, but Irish indie studio Outlier has done it anyway. And it looks really fun! Mars Attracts is a park simulation sim, very similar to the earlier RollerCoaster Tycoon games, where you get to build a theme park only for martians.

Yoy have to build everything yourself: the parths, the facilities, and obviously the rides, futurist ones like ferris wheels or giant pendulum. But in Mars Attractcs, the main attraction is ourselves... humans!

The martians will travel through human history and abduct people so they can show them in their parks, as if it was a human zoo. You can travel to many time periods, like Ancient Rome or Far West, and build their enclosures so they can feel at home... sort of.

They may still be angry. Do you remember Jurassic World Evolution, when dinosaurs escape from their encloseres and start eating humans? The same exact thing can happen in Mars Attracts if you're not careful.

Mars Attracts just got its first gameplay trailer, and announced a closed Alpha Playtest for november 2024. You can sign up here, but it will be a while before the official launch, currently only planned for Steam.