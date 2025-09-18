Mars Attracts gets a new trailer celebrating Early Access launch

Mars Attracts, the theme park simulator which comes from the world of the cult classic sci-fi movie Mars Attacks, launched earlier this week in Early Access on Steam. To celebrate the launch, Outlier has showcased a new trailer, giving us an insight into how we can run our parks full of enslaved humans.

Mars Attracts ditches the idea of everyone being happy at a theme park. Your humans have been abducted from Earth to be a part of what the Martians see as some sort of freak show. You're free to torture them as you please, which certainly puts a creative spin on management simulators.

Humans can still prove to be a problem, though, especially if their enclosures aren't tailored to their needs and specialities. Keep them in check or risk a miniature uprising on Mars. Check out more of the gameplay in the trailer below: