Marquinhos is the latest in a series of injuries at PSG before clash against Barcelona

HQ

Paris Saint-German is celebrating the recent Ballon d'Or win for Ousmane Dembélé, who picked up the award as he was injured, and missed the Classique against Marseille that took place at the same time. PSG lost that match and lost the leadership in Ligue 1. Certainly, the French champion cannot relax, specially with the troubling number of injured players right before a very important match, a visit to Barcelona on Champions League, on Wednesday October 1.

Marquinhos, PSG captain, is the latest to fall from Luis Enrique's squad. The Parisian club announced today that the Brazilian centre-back suffered an injury in the quadriceps of his left leg. He will miss the match against Auxerre tomorrow, and will be out for "several" weeks.

Luis Enrique will most surely not be able to count on Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué, still injured. João Neves is also injured, but is the only one with still some chances to recover in time for Barcelona. The local team on the Champions League clash, however, will also have sensible withdrawals: Raphinha and goalkeeper Joan García both got injured in the last few hours.