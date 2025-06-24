Maroon 5 announces eighth album and plans to tour this autumn

HQ

Pop band Maroon 5 has been a bit quiet for the past few years, as following debuting a new album back in 2021, we have been waiting for more music from the group. Now this will soon become a reality as the band's eighth album has just been announced, with this known as Love Is Like and set to be released as soon as August 15.

The album was confirmed by Maroon 5 in a new post on social media, where the band even affirmed that it will be celebrating its arrival with a tour across the United States this autumn. At the moment, 23 shows are planned, with the first set for Phoenix, Arizona on October 6.

But this isn't all. To tease what's to come, one of the new songs has arrived, with All Night now out, soon to be followed by its music video on June 27 at 5:00 BST/6:00 CEST.

