Markiplier's Iron Lung scores big at the box office, Sam Raimi's send help wins weekend

As we wake our weary, sleep-dusted eyes on a Monday morning, you can be sure one of the first things we're looking at is who managed to drag in the most butts to seats and win the weekend's box office. The 2026 movie releases are still warming up, but a string of releases recently hit US cinemas for a fierce battle.

The stand-out performance was Sam Raimi's Send Help, which scored $28 million worldwide (as per Box Office Mojo). $20 million of this total was scored in the US, making it the territory's biggest opening of 2026 so far.

Not far behind was Markiplier's Iron Lung. Funded for around $3 million, without any real distribution power, the YouTuber-led horror movie scored $17.8 million in the US alone. Reviewers might be less kind to the film than audience members, but it's clear that even without big studios backing them that certain names can still fill a cinema.

Speaking of, next we see Melania take the no.3 spot in the US box office. Both Iron Lung and Melania haven't hit international theatres yet, but the First Lady's documentary managed to rake in $7 million this weekend. It's not Taylor Swift money, but at least it took home something.