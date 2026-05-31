Markiplier's Iron Lung is now available on YouTube

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Mark Fischbach, better known as Markiplier, has surprised fans by bringing forward the digital premiere of his horror film Iron Lung, which is now available for purchase on YouTube.

As most of you probably already know, the film is based on the game of the same name, created by David Szymanski. Markiplier not only stars in the film adaptation but also wrote and directed it. The film was distributed entirely without Hollywood backing and has already grossed around 50 million USD worldwide.

The story takes place after a catastrophic event in which the stars and most of humanity have vanished. A convicted prisoner is sent down in a small submarine to explore a mysterious sea of blood on a distant moon in hopes of finding valuable resources.

Markiplier has previously mentioned that he is also planning a physical release on Blu-ray and DVD, which he intends to handle the distribution of himself.

Will you be checking out Iron Lung?