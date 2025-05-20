Markets rally after Milei's electoral boost

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Argentina. We now know that Argentina's financial markets reacted positively on Monday after President Javier Milei's party secured a symbolic win in Buenos Aires' legislative elections with over 30% of the vote.
Though the practical gains in seats were limited, the results defied expectations and signaled strong support for Milei's economic reforms. Analysts believe the outcome could give him leverage in upcoming midterm negotiations.