Markets rally after Milei's electoral boost

HQ

The latest news on Argentina . We now know that Argentina's financial markets reacted positively on Monday after President Javier Milei's party secured a symbolic win in Buenos Aires' legislative elections with over 30% of the vote.



You might be interested: Milei-backed candidates win key Buenos Aires vote.



Though the practical gains in seats were limited, the results defied expectations and signaled strong support for Milei's economic reforms. Analysts believe the outcome could give him leverage in upcoming midterm negotiations.