Marketing material leaks final Intel 10th gen specs

In yet another leak, Videocardz.com has managed to get their hands on confirmation of existing rumours and leaked slides from marketing presentations.

April 30 will see the Comets Lake-S and Z490 content embargo lift, and the specs in multiple marketing slides have also been revealed to be true. Here are the details:

i9-10900K will have a 5.3 GHz boost with Thermal Velocity Boost, 10 cores and 20 threads. The base clock will be 3.7 Ghz, and Single Core Turbo of 5.1 GHz and a 125w TDP.

i7-10700K will be 8 cores and 16 threads with 3.8 GHz base clock, 5 GHz single-core Turbo and 125w TDP.

i5-10600K will be 6 cores and 12 threads, 4.1 GHZ base clock and 4.8 GHZ single-core Turbo and also 125w TDP.

Prices are currently unknown, but a few high-end reviewers and overclockers such as der8auer are rumoured to be getting motherboards and chips sent next week.