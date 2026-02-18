Mark Zuckerberg to testify in tragic SoMe trial

HQ

we have preciously covered that Youtube, Facebook and Instragram are being accused of withholding information about how addicting and damaging social media platforms can be to young people, atop of problems with children dying from SoMe challenges, and none other than Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is now testifying in one of the trials that have come out of it.

A 20 year old woman, known as KGM, is accusing SoMe platforms for making her addicted at an early age, leading to depression and suicidal thoughts.

As any good American trial, the lawyers have already worked around the clock to remove Californian residents from they jury, despite the trial taking place in that state, as apparently these are supposed to be more critical of SoMe than citizens of other US states. No sources or data on this claim seems to support this, while at state level, California along with New York and Washington have been leading in regards to trials.

The trial will continue for roughly a month, concluding with 12 jurors deciding whether or not Instagram and Youtube are to blame for the problems of the young woman. It should be noted that the woman started using the platforms at age 11, two years before the minimum required age of an Instagram or Youtube account. The case rests on the assumption that the platforms are designed to addict the user to a degree where it becomes harmful to their mental health. TikTok and Snapchat were originally included as well, but have already settled out of court.

Another two trials are to take place in Los Angeles this summer based on the same basic problems, while also aiming to make a sort of template for more than a thousand potential new trials in the making, where SoMe has been accused for aiding in suicide, eating disorders, a steep rise in depression and anxiety.

This trial will mostly be focusing on the technical part as we understand it, with algorithms, user face design and functionality based on user input, as US legislation makes the platforms themselves almost completely immune to the consequences of the content made by the users.