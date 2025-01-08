Mark Zuckerberg to ditch fact-checking on Meta for community notes feature

HQ

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter - now X, the everything app - we've seen the introduction of Community Notes, a feature that allows users to add feedback to a post they may find misleading or to be violating the rules of the platform.

Mark Zuckerberg, boss at Meta, is quite fond of that idea, it seems, as in a new video he explains how Meta's fact-checkers will be replaced by a Community Notes feature, allowing the community to decide on what posts need checking.

Zuck references the 2024 election in the video, saying that since Trump won, it felt like a tipping point towards "prioritizing free speech." The tech billionaire also said how the fact-checkers were becoming increasingly biased with a clear political leaning.

Do you think this is a good idea for Meta?

