Mark Zuckerberg manages to make himself look human in new 4th of July video

HQ

Yesterday was the 4th of July in the US, and while across the pond we don't really like to remember the time we took a big L against a bunch of yanks who hated tea so much they threw it in the sea, it does produce some fun content.

Mark Zuckerberg, once the least human man on the planet, has managed to make himself look like a true patriot in a new Instagram video, where he can be seen surfing in a tuxedo while holding a beer in one hand an the American flag in the other.

Hoo-rah! The Zuck's stunt is apparently 100% real, and was apparently the start of Zuckerberg's recovery surfing following a torn ACL muscle.

This is an ad: