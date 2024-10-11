Mark Zuckerberg: "I'd be surprised if anyone in the world could beat me at Civilization"

HQ

It's been a while since we wrote about Facebook creator and Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, who after the huge flops with metaverse ventures seems to have kept a low profile.

Now, however, he has been interviewed by Pubity, and offers a little unexpected detail about himself, which is that he believes he is the world's best Civilization player:

"In terms of strategy games, the one that I'm more likely to want to be the best in the world at is Civilization. I think at some point I should do like a Twitch stream of me playing with someone because I'm pretty convinced that I'm close to Grandmaster status. I'd be surprised if anyone in the world could beat me at that."

Zuckerberg says his wife was shocked that he had played it for over a thousand hours, which in all honesty is not as shocking as Zuck seems to think, as many on social media have already pointed out.

Whether he's the best in the world or not is something we'll leave unsaid, but what do you think?