Mark Wahlberg teams up with a stray, incredible dog in Arthur the King

There are no shortage of films starring incredible canines these days, and now Lionsgate is looking to add to this fray. Because the production company has released the first trailer for the Mark Wahlberg-led Arthur the King, a film that sees Wahlberg portraying an adventure racer who teams up with a faithful and remarkable stray dog during a 10-day endurance race.

The plot for the film states: "Over the course of ten days and 435 miles, an unbreakable bond is forged between pro adventure racer Michael Light and a scrappy street dog companion dubbed Arthur. Based on an incredible true story, Arthur the King follows Light, desperate for one last chance to win, as he convinces a sponsor to back him and a team of athletes for the Adventure Racing World Championship in the Dominican Republic. As the team is pushed to their outer limits of endurance in the race, Arthur redefines what victory, loyalty and friendship truly mean."

The film also sees Nathalie Emmanuel, Simu Liu, and Ali Suliman starring as the team of athletes alongside Wahlberg and Arthur, and the film even sees natural born survivor Bear Grylls making an appearance too.

You can check out the trailer and poster for Arthur the King below, ahead of the movie making its debut in cinemas on February 22, 2024.