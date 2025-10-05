Mark Wahlberg on joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe: "I don't know if I have the confidence to do it"

HQ

There are a lot of major stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For a period of time, when superhero films were at their largest, it became quite commonplace to see the biggest actors joining the MCU in iconic roles, but over the past few years, interest has waned and the growth of Marvel's roster has slowed down.

As there are still plenty of superhero roles to fill, should we expect Mark Wahlberg to eventually join the MCU, a feat the actor who has appeared in many major franchises like Transformers, has yet to tick off? The answer to that question seems to be a rather resounding no.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Wahlberg was asked if he will eventually look to join the MCU, to which he replied:

"I don't know if I have the confidence to walk out of the trailer in one of those costumes. I don't know if I have the confidence to do it. Look, I've seen many that I love, Iron Man has been my favourite. I think that was the epitome of real quality superhero films, but I just you know... I've never really had the opportunity, so I've never had to make a decision whether I would or not. But I haven't really pursued anything in that genre either."

If Marky Mark was to appear in the MCU, which character do you think would suit him best?