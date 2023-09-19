Mark Wahlberg doesn't think he'll be acting for much longer

HQ

Our favourites are getting older. It's a sad fact, but it's true, and many are slowing down their careers as they enter their twilight acting years. One such performer is Mark Wahlberg, who has said he doesn't think he'll be able to keep up with his current pace for much longer.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Wahlberg said: "I'm certainly working harder now than ever. Certain businesses, you kind of build them, pass them on or you exit. Hopefully my kids, we'll see what their interests are, but I don't think that I'll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now. That's for sure. Because that's the most difficult thing."

Wahlberg does have plans to stretch his talent by working not as an actor, but as a director. He's already worn a producer's hat numerous times. "I started becoming a producer out of necessity," he said. "I didn't want to sit around waiting for Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise or whoever was already established before me and were the guys at the time, and Leo [DiCaprio] to go and pass on a movie until I could get my hands on it. I was always proactive in trying to find material and things that I could produce, that I knew was right for me, create my own destiny."