Mark Wahlberg confirms Uncharted 2 is being worked on

Back in August, the producer Charles Roven all but confirmed we will get a sequel to last year's Uncharted movie, and now we've received a small update from one of its stars.

Mark Wahlberg, who played Victor "Sully" Sullivan in 2022's Uncharted, tells The Direct that he knows a script for Uncharted 2 is being worked on. It even sounds like he knows a tiny bit about what the writers are planning, as the first movie's post-credits scene wasn't just for show:

"I've heard lots of different ideas. I know somebody's written a script, and they're still working on it, and it would consist of having the mustache the whole entire time. Which completely makes sense; obviously, in that final scene, I have the mustache."

Obviously, having someone write a script doesn't necessarily mean a movie will be made, but the first one's commercial success and comments from most of the other key people involved makes it seem like Uncharted 2 is definitely coming.