Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Uncharted

Mark Wahlberg confirms Uncharted 2 is being worked on

And that he'll probably have a mustache through the entire movie.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Back in August, the producer Charles Roven all but confirmed we will get a sequel to last year's Uncharted movie, and now we've received a small update from one of its stars.

Mark Wahlberg, who played Victor "Sully" Sullivan in 2022's Uncharted, tells The Direct that he knows a script for Uncharted 2 is being worked on. It even sounds like he knows a tiny bit about what the writers are planning, as the first movie's post-credits scene wasn't just for show:

"I've heard lots of different ideas. I know somebody's written a script, and they're still working on it, and it would consist of having the mustache the whole entire time. Which completely makes sense; obviously, in that final scene, I have the mustache."

Obviously, having someone write a script doesn't necessarily mean a movie will be made, but the first one's commercial success and comments from most of the other key people involved makes it seem like Uncharted 2 is definitely coming.

Uncharted

Related texts



Loading next content