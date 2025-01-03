Mark Wahlberg causes havoc for Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace in Flight Risk

If you've been searching for a suspenseful and simple action film to while away the winter, we might have just the ticket for you. Lionsgate will be debuting Flight Risk in cinemas from January 24, and with it offer up a story where Mark Wahlberg terrorises Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace all while high in the sky in a small airplane, and while Mel Gibson watches on from the director's chair.

The movie sees Dockery playing an air marshal tasked with transporting a fugitive played by Grace to trial across the Alaskan wilderness, however, everything soon falls to pieces when it's discovered that the pilot played by Wahlberg isn't who he claims to be...

While you can see the trailer for Flight Risk below, and believe me, you won't want to miss it as it shows off what could go down as Wahlberg's worst on-film haircut to date, you can also read the official synopsis below too.

"In this high-stakes suspense thriller, Academy Award® nominee Mark Wahlberg (2006, Actor in a Supporting Role, The Departed) plays a pilot transporting an Air Marshal (Michelle Dockery) accompanying a fugitive (Topher Grace) to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem."