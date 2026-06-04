Mark Wahlberg and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II use mob methods to crack a case in By Any Means

At the start of autumn (or late summer, depending on how you look at it), Paramount Pictures will be asking fans to flock to cinemas once more to watch its next major theatrical offering in the crime-drama flick known as By Any Means.

This is a movie based on a true story that follows a young black FBI agent who is assigned to crack a case of a list of brutal killings throughout 1960s Mississippi, a slate of murders clearly racially motivated. Facing a corrupt system where traditional methods simply won't cut it, the department ends up bringing in a mafia hitman to help solve the problem, using his 'curious' style of justice to get answers and ultimately put those responsible behind bars - hence the name, By Any Means...

The FBI agent is played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II while the mob hitman is portrayed by Mark Wahlberg, with this film directed by Elegance Bratton and with producers from The Town, Sicario, and John Wick attached too.

The premiere date for By Any Means is September 4, and you can see the trailer and the complete synopsis for the movie below.

"Inspired by a true story, a young Black FBI agent (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is sent into 1960s Mississippi to investigate a wave of brutal killings targeting civil rights leaders. Forced to work alongside notorious mafia hitman Greg Scarpa (Mark Wahlberg), he finds himself pulled into a deadly hunt where justice and vengeance begin to blur. When the system is broken, two men divided by everything agree on one thing: the law has limits. They don't."