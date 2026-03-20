Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser create a "full-coverage condom" in Prime Video's Balls Up

Prime Video is certainly no slouch when it comes to serving up comedy films, as the streaming platform has looked to stock its service with a wide array of originals in the genre. This April, we'll get another flick on this front, as Balls Up will arrive and deliver an outrageously daft movie with Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser in the leading roles.

The film is titled as such both because it chronicles how two marketing executives look to pitch a new "full-coverage condom" known as Balls Up, but also because it explores how they get locked into one of the most bizarre 'balls ups' in history.

Essentially, on a trip to Brazil wherein they attend the World Cup final where Brazil is one of the finalist sides, we get to witness as Brad (Wahlberg) and Elijah (Hauser) prevent a crucial penalty that sees Brazil's title hopes fade. This leads the pair to be hunted by the masses who are out for revenge, and soon being wrapped up in a drug ring, where Sacha Baron Cohen appears in an eccentric role to torment the pair further.

The official synopsis for Balls Up explains: "In this raunchy, over-the-top comedy, marketing executives Brad (Mark Wahlberg) and Elijah (Paul Walter Hauser) go "balls out" and pitch a bold full‑coverage condom sponsorship with the World Cup. After their drunken celebration in Brazil sparks a global scandal, they must outrun furious fans, criminals, and power-hungry officials to salvage their careers and make it home alive."

Balls Up is less than a month away from arrival, as it will premiere on Prime Video on April 15. You can see the crazy red-band trailer for the movie below.